Although winter has officially begun, Israel has so far experienced only a handful of rainy days. The upcoming 24 hours are expected to bring a brief rain system due to unstable weather patterns.

Monday will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop slightly, especially along the coastal plain and lowlands, though temperatures will remain above seasonal average in most areas of the country.

Changes are expected Monday night, with localized rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hail expected across the country. There is a risk of flooding in the coastal and lowland areas, as well as a slight risk that the Judean Desert, Dead Sea, and Arava region streams will flood.

Tuesday will bring a noticeable drop in temperatures and an increase in humidity. Local rains and isolated thunderstorms will continue in the morning but will gradually taper off during the day and end by evening.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise again on Wednesday and Thursday.