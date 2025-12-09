Storm “Byron” arrived in Israel overnight Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall to northern areas and marking the beginning of what forecasters say will be a significantly intensifying weather system.

During the night, 43 millimeters of rain were measured in Nahariya, 38 millimeters in Eilon, 19 millimeters in Acre, 15 millimeters in Atlit, 15 millimeters along Tel Aviv’s coastline and 6 millimeters inside the city. Meteorologists warn that these figures are only the first wave, with totals expected to climb sharply over the next 48 hours.

Coastal and lowland cities are expected to receive exceptionally high rainfall-between 100 and 200 millimeters within a day or two-raising serious concerns about flooding and flash floods. Rainfall is forecast to strengthen markedly during the coming night, spreading nationwide by Wednesday afternoon as temperatures drop and storm conditions intensify.

The storm is expected to persist through Thursday, though rainfall will become intermittent. Its peak is forecast from Thursday evening until Friday morning. On Friday, showers will gradually weaken but the weather will remain very cold. Light rain remains possible on Saturday.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority issued urgent warnings, stressing a complete ban on entering riverbeds-on foot or by vehicle-while streams are flowing. The authority cautioned the public to avoid approaching stream banks during floods due to the risk of sudden collapse.

Courtesy of i24NEWS

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services also published storm-safety guidelines, urging the public not to cross flooded roads “neither on foot nor in a vehicle,” and to stay away from streams, drainage channels and areas prone to flooding. The guidelines further warn against entering basements, underground parking garages or elevators during flooding events.

Storm “Byron” has already battered southern Greece and Cyprus in recent days. Local reports from both countries describe extensive infrastructure damage, widespread flooding and severe disruptions to transportation networks, with some roads rendered completely unusable.