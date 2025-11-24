Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett did not rule out the possibility of being part of a coalition that includes Arab parties, according to a report broadcast Sunday evening on Kan 11 News.

Speaking at a supporters’ conference in Jerusalem, Bennett was asked whether he would commit to avoiding a coalition with either the haredi or Arab parties. “If seats are lacking, we will have to compromise on a thousand things, and that would be very bad,” he replied. “If the public does not turn out to vote, we will face collapse.”

Positioning himself as the only viable alternative to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett said: “There is a clear Jewish majority for change - 20 seats that voted for parties in the coalition but are dissatisfied. They are mainly Likud supporters and right-wingers. If you put at the top someone who advocates left-wing policies, they won’t accept it. That’s why we checked. These seats - if it is clear to them that it’s Bennett versus Netanyahu - they will vote Bennett.”

He concluded by appealing to his supporters: “I am speaking with the players, with Gadi [Eisenkot] and Evet (Avigdor Liberman), and you can help by writing online that you are with Bennett. That will encourage them to join as well.”