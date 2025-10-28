Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett admitted during a supporters’ conference in the town of Omer that he had erred in the past when assembling his political slate.

"My choice of a slate was a mistake in the past, and I’ve learned the lesson. I’ve been working thoroughly for a year now, vetting people, and there will be good people," Bennett said.

According to a report by Walla!, Bennett also directed criticism at the current government, stating: "In three years of quarrels and shouting, the country stopped functioning. They gave up on the Negev, gave up on the border, everything became more expensive. There is leadership that manufactures conflict because it serves them."

He emphasized that his security views are firmly on the right: "Territory must not be handed over to Arabs, and attempts to establish a Palestinian state must not be made. I’m very hawkish on security matters, but also liberal and pragmatic."