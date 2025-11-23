Arad Mayor Yair Maayan released a video today (Sunday) alleging that a female soldier was removed from Metropoline bus line 80, apparently following claims by passengers that the bus was a private shuttle for yeshiva and Talmud Torah students.

The incident, which occurred this morning in the city, sparked widespread reactions from residents and municipal officials.

Maayan stated that the act constitutes a criminal offense and said he had informed Transportation Minister Miri Regev that he will not allow similar incidents to occur in the future. “If a passenger is forced off a bus - the company will not operate in the city,” he warned.

He emphasized that the public space in Arad is open and belongs to everyone, regardless of gender. According to him, anyone unwilling to be in the public sphere together with women should not use public transportation.

He added that in similar situations, people should immediately contact the police or the city hotline. “We will handle this with full severity. And I ask that next time, if this happens to someone, call me - call me directly, do not get off the bus.”

The mayor even published his personal phone number and urged residents to report any similar incident directly to him: 050-8771750. He said that next time, he will arrive personally, along with the city’s CEO and municipal policing unit, to deal with the situation immediately.