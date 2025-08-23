Israel Railways on Saturday evening announced that on Sunday, train service from the south to Tel Aviv will resume, with trains reaching Tel Aviv Hahagana station; on Monday, all train lines will return to full operation.

Over the past few days, railway teams have been working to conduct repairs following a serious malfunction that affected train service across the country and caused widespread transportation chaos.

Beginning on Sunday, August 24, 2025:

Trains from the south will terminate at Tel Aviv Hahagana station.

Trains on the Beit Shemesh-Netanya line will end their journey at Lod station.

Kfar Chabad and Lod Ganei Aviv stations will reopen.

Starting Monday, August 25, 2025, train service will resume fully, though some delays are expected due to the addition of intermediate stops:

Tel Aviv Hashalom station will reopen, and train service in Tel Aviv and across the country will return to normal.

The Ashkelon-Binyamina line will temporarily terminate at Herzliya station instead of Binyamina. Passengers traveling north of Herzliya will transfer trains at this station to continue their journey.

Direct trains (without transfers) on the Karmiel-Be’er Sheva line will not operate. Travel between the stations will be possible via train transfers. Direct trains are expected to resume service on September 1, 2025.

On Monday, minor schedule delays may occur due to the additional intermediate stops for some trains.

By September 1, 2025, train service is expected to return to full normal operation.