Beginning on Monday morning, parts of Jerusalem's central King George and Nathan Strauss streets have permanently closed to vehicular traffic.

The affected area spans from Hanevi'im Street to Ben Yehuda Street, including the intersection of Jaffa Rd., Nathan Strauss St., and King George St.

Bus lines will be redirected around those areas, with buses routed eastwards through David Hamelech Street, Shlomo Hamelech Street, Shivtei Israel Street, and Hanevi'im, or westwards through King George, Shmuel Hanagid, Bezalel, Aliash, Kiach, and Hanevi'im, or through King George, Shmuel Hanagid, Aliash, Kiach, and Hanevi'im.

Affected bus lines include: 7, 17, 18, 19, 19A, 22, 34, 71, 72, 74, 75, 77, 77A, 78, 92, and night lines. Passengers are encouraged to clarify their route before setting out, by calling the Transportation Ministry's hotline, *8787.

Passengers who need to reach the Strauss/Jaffa Center Light Rail bus stop can disembark at Strauss/Prague and walk towards their destination; passengers seeking the Jaffa Center Light Rail/King George bus stop may take a bus through Agripas, disembark, and walk to their destination.

Following the completion of the construction work for the Blue Line of the light rail system, the roads will not reopen to vehicles, and will remain open only for pedestrians and the future light rail line, similar to the current setup on Jaffa Rd.