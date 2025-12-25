Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday participated in the signing ceremony for the agreement to extend central Israel's Metro "red line" to Rishon Lezion, along with Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Transportation Ministry Director General Moshe Ben Zaken, Rishon Lezion Mayor Raz Kinstlich, and other mayors and senior officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Netanyahu said, "We need to connect the periphery, but we also need to make connections within the center. Not only connect between the periphery and the center, and between the center and the periphery, but also connect between the center and the center."

"This is the great effort being implemented here, for a giant metropolitan bloc of several million people who will now be able to truly commute, without disruptions and traffic jams. This thing is a massive project."

He added, "This project is, of course, a multi-year investment, requiring cooperation from the local authorities and cooperation between government ministries. All of this is reflected today, and not only today, but at the various stations we are opening."

Thanking those present, he described the development as a "revolution in transportation we are implementing in the State of Israel, which is a social revolution."

"Everyone can get from anywhere to everywhere. Everyone can live anywhere and reach any workplace. Quite simply, this creates mobility and truly removes the social and economic barriers that existed here, when everything was concentrated in the hands of a small group, in a small place, for the benefit of a small number of people. We are opening the market, and this is the first thing that will happen as a result of the revolution in transportation.

"In trying times, the nation stood in unity. In times that are trying in terms of both the economy and security, we find that the truth comes out. Do you remember the protests over the terrible 'gas robbery?' 'The gas should be left under the water.' Do you remember that? Imagine what would have happened if we hadn't done it. We have done it. Do you remember them saying that the underground train, the light rail, the 'red lines' and others would not be built? Here they are, being built. That is the case in each and every field, we are going for the right thing, which is strengthening Israel, securing Israel, and a commitment to the eternity of Israel. The eternity of Israel depends on the eternity of the State of Israel."