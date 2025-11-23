IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, has decided on command measures and personal conclusions concerning former senior IDF officers following the failures on October 7.

According to a Ynet report, these are officers who held command positions either before the Hamas attack or during the massacre itself. The decisions follow recommendations from the Turjeman Committee, which examined intelligence and preparedness failures within the defense system.

The Chief of Staff’s office began personally summoning senior officers last night, aiming to complete all meetings by 8:00 p.m. today (Sunday). The meetings are conducted either with the Chief of Staff himself or with his deputy, Major General Tamir Yadai, and involve officers who have already been discharged from service.

Among the officers summoned are senior intelligence officers, commanders of key units within the Intelligence Directorate, and Major General Yaron Finkelman, who served as Head of the Operations Division in the General Staff at the time of the attack and as Southern Command chief during the war.

Although he has completed his official post, Finkelman has not retired from the IDF and continues to be involved in analyzing the military system’s performance during the fighting.

Alongside the senior officers summoned to the top command level, two active-duty brigadier generals in the Intelligence Directorate were also summoned for a personal meeting with the head of Military Intelligence, Major General Shlomi Binder.

During the meetings, personal conclusions will be presented, and it will be clarified whether command measures will be taken regarding each officer.