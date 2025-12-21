הרמטכ"ל ו"החשמונאים" בריקוד ללא קרדיט

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir lit the eighth candle of Hanukkah on Sunday with the soldiers of the haredi Hashmonaim Brigade.

During the visit, a festive ceremony was held, during which the Chief of Staff broke into dance with the soldiers and praised their unique contribution to Israel's security.

"You are the Maccabees of our time," Zamir told the soldiers, "You defend the people of Israel while maintaining a haredi lifestyle. You are an example of a fighting spirit and mutual responsibility. We can not exist without a strong, alert, and capable military."

In addition, the Chief of Staff announced that the IDF is preparing to open a dedicated combat officers track for haredi soldiers.