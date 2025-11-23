The IDF on Saturday eliminated terrorist Kamel Reza Karnabsh in the Mayfadoun area in southern Lebanon.

Karnabsh took part in Hezbollah’s reestablishment attempts in the area, the IDF noted.

In an additional strike, the IDF eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist in the Houla area in southern Lebanon.

That terrorist served as the local representative of Hezbollah in the Houla area, the IDF said.

As part of his role, he was responsible for communication between the terror organization and the residents of the area regarding financial and military subjects. Additionally, the terrorist operated to seize private assets for terror use.

"The terrorists’ activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," an IDF statement stressed. "The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat and defend the State of Israel."