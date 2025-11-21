IDF and ISA forces have been operating in the Rafah area in recent weeks in an effort to dismantle the remaining underground infrastructure in the area and eliminate the terrorists hiding within it.

Following an initial inquiry, it appears that earlier today (Friday), approximately 15 terrorists emerged from underground terror infrastructure at two different locations east of the yellow line in eastern Rafah.

Following ISA intelligence, the IAF has so far eliminated six terrorists.

Simultaneously, IDF troops apprehended five terrorists who surrendered to them and were transferred for further questioning by the ISA inside Israel.

The IDF stated that troops continue to scan the area from the air and on the ground to locate additional terrorists.