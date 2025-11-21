An international seminar focused on the lessons learned from the war concluded today, after beginning earlier this week (Sunday). Dozens of commanders and officers from several countries participated, including: the United States, Canada, Germany, Finland, India, Greece, Cyprus, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Austria, Estonia, Japan, Morocco, Romania, Serbia, and Slovakia. The seminar focused on deepening familiarity with the IDF’s operational concepts, on lessons learned from the past two years of combat, and on multi-branch operational methods.

During the days of the seminar, the commanders toured several significant locations, viewed a broad capability demonstration, were exposed to the challenges of underground warfare, received briefings and insight from senior commanders who fought over the past two years, and learned about the complexities of urban and underground combat.

In addition, they toured the communities near the Gaza Strip and heard the testimony of freed hostage Shlomi Ziv.

The Commander of the Ground Forces, MG Nadav Lotan, stated: “Over the past week, we have stood together before the challenges, dilemmas, and lessons that emerge from the complex reality of continuous combat - combat that tested the IDF and all of us to the very limit of our capabilities. The stories you heard, the encounters with the soldiers and commanders, and the professional depth that came through in every conversation are a living reminder of the spirit that drives us forward. The IDF does not rely solely on technology, capabilities, and procedures. Our true strength lies in the human spirit - in determination, in commitment, and in the uniquely Israeli ability to rise, to recover, and to rebuild even from the deepest of fractures."

"I was moved to see all of you come to learn from the IDF. This seminar allowed us not only to present what we have learned, but also to learn from you. After two years of war, during which the Ground Forces operated in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, and operated against terrorism in Judea and Samaria - our international partnership with the militaries gathered here this evening is part of the strength of the IDF. It enables us to share knowledge, improve, and confront future challenges together. I believe that in the intersection between professionalism, values, and hope lies the foundation of true strength,” he said.