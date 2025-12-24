בן גביר בנאום בפני השוטרים ללא קרדיט

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, gave a speech today (Wednesday) at a ceremony at the Police Academy in Beit Shemesh, in front of hundreds of police officers and commanders.

During his speech, the minister addressed the proposed death penalty law for terrorists, which he is leading. Upon mentioning the topic, the hundreds of officers present in the hall responded with loud applause.

Ben Gvir said, "This is for our children - the death penalty for terrorists."

The ceremony was held to mark the completion of the legislation that establishes local policing as a permanent framework in law, after 14 years of operating as a temporary provision.

The law officially enshrines local policing in legislation and establishes a security concept that is closer to the citizen, with cooperation between the state, the Israel Police, and local authorities.

As part of the law, there was a significant expansion of the powers of inspectors, the possibility for all local authorities to join without size limitations, and the regulation of the balance of power, financing, and supervision. Currently, local policing operates in 102 authorities, with the possibility of expanding to 153 additional authorities.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the minister said, "We are making history. After 14 years of local policing operating as a temporary provision, we have made it a permanent framework in law - a strategic change that strengthens governance, enforcement, and personal security in every community and neighborhood."

He added, "What hasn't been done here for 30 years - we are doing now: the local policing reform, emergency response teams, the weapon reform, the establishment of the National Guard, the determined fight against extortion and polygamy - and a 19% decrease in car thefts. We are on the ground, without fear, and we are bringing governance back to places where it has been absent for many years."