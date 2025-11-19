Hezbollah infrastructure in Beit Lif IDF Spokesperson

The IDF has revealed that Hezbollah is working to restore its assets and capabilities in the village of Beit Lif in southern Lebanon, in blatant violation of the understandings established between Israel and Lebanon.

According to the information presented, the organization is attempting to reinforce its infrastructure in the rural area by extensively using civilian buildings.

Led by the Northern Command and in cooperation with the Intelligence Directorate, dozens of terror infrastructures were identified within the village, including headquarters, weapons depots, and additional operational sites. According to the IDF, some of the equipment was hidden inside private homes of local residents and near public buildings, exploiting the civilian environment.

The IDF notes that the activity in Beit Lif reflects a broader trend of systematic efforts by Hezbollah to rebuild its assets throughout Lebanon, particularly in rural areas where the organization operates close to civilian populations.

The military emphasized that “such use of civilian infrastructure constitutes a severe violation of the understandings between the countries.”

According to the IDF, some of the targets exposed in the village were reported in recent months to the mechanism responsible for implementing the understandings, but have not yet been addressed.