The IDF sent a professional document at the beginning of the week to the political echelon containing warnings against the American agreement to sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

According to a Ynet report, the document emphasizes the importance of Israel's air superiority in the Middle East, which could be significantly set back if other countries were to acquire the fighter or other advanced aircraft, due to their extraordinary capabilities, which give Israel an edge over other countries in the region.

The military also clarified that if such jets are sold to the Saudis, Israel would have to significantly increase its purchases of new aircraft and ensure they are delivered quickly, as the Saudi order would occupy production lines and delay the arrival of new Israeli jets.

Despite Israel's objections, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would agree to sell F-35s to the Saudis."They've been a great ally," the President said of the Saudis.

Israel has opposed the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. Outgoing Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited Washington last week, where he met with senior Trump administration officials and delivered Israel’s message on the matter.

According to Kan News, Dermer reportedly made it clear that Israel fears such a sale could lead to the leak of sensitive security information to Russia and China, Saudi Arabia’s strategic partners, and could also undermine Israel’s qualitative aerial edge in the Middle East-a cornerstone of the country’s national security and regional deterrence.

Trump is scheduled to meet later today (Tuesday) with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House. The sale of the F-35s is expected to be one of the main subjects of conversation at their meeting.