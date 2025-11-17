The Peace Now organization praised US President Donald Trump ahead of the United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution on the establishment of a peacekeeping force in Gaza, noting the language includes a reference to a "pathway" for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"President Trump is paving the way for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. This is a historic step supported by the majority of the Israeli public and all our friends around the world," the organization stated.

According to Peace Now, "Trump also understands that a Palestinian state is good for Israel; now he must make sure that Netanyahu and his messianic partners do not thwart the move."

"We call on President Trump not to miss the historic opportunity and put on the table a comprehensive regional agreement that will change the Middle East, the core of which is the establishment of a demilitarized Palestinian state alongside Israel. Mr. President, as the one who forced Netanyahu to end the war and return the hostages, you have the overwhelming support of the Israeli public to realize the great vision of historic peace in the Middle East," the statement concluded.