Ron Yamin, a representative of the political wing of the left-wing organization "Peace Now," posted a photo on social media in which she is seen making an obscene gesture toward a sign by the Lobby for the Religious and Haredi Woman, which addressed the values of "family purity."

The photo was taken within the Knesset grounds, and Yamin holds a permanent entry permit to the site.

Following this, Shai Glick, CEO of the organization "B'Tsalmo," sent a letter to Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana, Knesset Director-General Tsiko Edri, and Knesset Officer Commissioner Yuval Chen, demanding that Yamin’s entry permit be revoked.

In his letter, Glick described the incident as “serious, repugnant, and disgraceful, and a violation of the values of the Knesset and the feelings of the religious and traditional public in Israel.”

He added, “The Knesset is a national institution that should reflect a culture of respectful discourse. Someone who behaves in this manner is unworthy of setting foot in the Knesset, let alone holding a permanent entry permit. Clear boundaries must be set for every organization and public employee entering the Knesset.”

He concluded, “The entry permit should be revoked, and measures must be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur from any permit holder, regardless of affiliation.”