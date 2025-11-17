The IDF on Sunday struck and eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Ali Shuweikh in the Mansouri area in southern Lebanon.

Shuweikh served as the local representative of Hezbollah in the Mansouri area in southern Lebanon. As part of his role, he was responsible for communication between the terror organization and the residents of the area regarding financial and military subjects.

He also operated to seize private assets for terror use.

The IDF stressed that Shuweikh's activities "constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat and defend the State of Israel."