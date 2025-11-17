Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem on Sunday criticized the US proposal set to be voted on at the UN Security Council, which is aimed at advancing President Donald Trump’s comprehensive peace plan for Gaza.

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera and quoted by Israel’s Channel 12 News, Qassem said, “The amendments, additions, and clauses included in this resolution do not serve the goal of continuity and stability in the Gaza Strip, because they grant guardianship to non-Palestinian entities over the Palestinian reality - whether at the level of governance, security, or through interference in internal Palestinian affairs without waiting for any internal Palestinian arrangement.”

He stressed, “We want a Security Council resolution that protects our people’s right to self-determination, that defends their right to establish a state, and that prevents war in Gaza and the continued Israeli aggression against our people - in the West Bank, Gaza, and Jerusalem. There should have been a clear formulation stating that the role of the international force in Gaza is to act as a buffer between the occupation and the besieged civilians.”

In response to a question about the Arab and Islamic support the draft has received, the Hamas spokesman replied, “Arab agreement does not indicate Palestinian consent to many details of this resolution. When the American president met with Arab leaders in New York before presenting the peace plan, he later presented a version different from what had been agreed upon with them. Even if the resolution is approved and there is agreement on a certain wording - the real obstacles will arise during implementation on the ground. The US is acting to appease several parties through general, non-binding language.”

When asked about an alternative, Qassem said, “There should be a resolution that mandates a ceasefire and establishes an international peacekeeping force to stand between the civilians and the occupation and to maintain the ceasefire. We agreed to the formation of a community aid committee - an Egyptian concept - to manage the Gaza Strip. We also agreed to the possibility of international-Arab oversight of weapons. There are many issues that could be framed positively, unlike the current resolution’s details.”

Meanwhile, the resolution has also been met with criticism in Israel, due to the fact that it includes significant steps toward promoting the establishment of a Palestinian state. On Saturday night, Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich both demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu oppose the US resolution.

On Sunday, Netanyahu reaffirmed his long-standing opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

“Our opposition to a Palestinian state on any part of this territory has not changed in the slightest,” he said.

He added that he has resisted such diplomatic initiatives for decades, under pressure both from abroad and at home.

“I do not need affirmations, tweets, or lectures from anyone,” he remarked.