A hacker group calling itself the "Cyber Support Front" published a video showing what it claims to be intelligence it obtained after hacking the Israeli company MAYA, which develops mechanical and electronic devices for civil, medical, and defense industries in Israel.

According to a report by the Iranian Tasnim news agency, the hackers managed to obtain classified information regarding the Iron Beam laser-based defense system, as well as other advanced weapons systems used by the IDF.

The video shows documents and photographs regarding a UAV used for intelligence gathering, an aerial defense system, and cruise missiles, as well as documents concerning collaborations between Israel and other countries, such as Australia and European nations.

A few weeks ago, the hacker group claimed that it managed to obtain documents that include new military research and development plans. In the background of the newest video, plans for the upgraded M-113 APC, Hermes-900 UAV storage, a 3-D Printer, optical equipment, a Rafael satellite, the Iron Beam system, and remote firing systems can be seen.