“The Israel News App is now available. Download it and share your thoughts. Exclusive for Israelis,” read a post published Saturday evening on former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's official X account.

The post, which added that the app is “currently available only on Windows,” linked to what appeared to be the official Defense Ministry website.

However, those who clicked the link were taken not to the Ministry’s site, but directly to a file download - apparently a malicious one.

Despite the fact that the post was put up on Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) and Bennett is religious and does not post on Shabbat, the first post was deleted within minutes. However, it was soon reposted with identical wording and the same link.

Eventually, the second post was also deleted, this time after being online for about an hour.