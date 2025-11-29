The "Handala" Iranian hacker group claims it successfully breached the vehicle of a "senior Israeli nuclear scientist," revealed his identity, and left a bouquet of flowers inside the car.

In a post published on Handala’s Telegram channels and X account, they wrote: "By now, you have surely felt it, the subtle shift in the air around you. The moment when an ordinary day becomes… wrong."

"The first $10,000 required for deep-field infiltration and extraction of classified intelligence has been deployed. Funds are moving. People are moving. Shadows are moving. All in directions you never anticipated.

"Your identity, once buried behind encrypted walls and armored corridors, is now fully exposed. Your name, your work, your hidden laboratories, the coordinates you swore would die with you… All of it now circulates among the watchers of the Outer Grid.

"Yesterday, you received our bouquet. A harmless object, at first glance. ut you noticed the weight of it, didn’t you? You felt the presence behind it, the hands that carried it, the footsteps that faded just before you opened the door. It came from us. Handala People’s Resistance Front of Truth-Seekers (HPR).

"Tell us, Dr. … how is your car? Did you hear the soft click when you touched the door handle? Did it feel… unfamiliar? We walk in your streets. We breathe your air. We stand in places you believed were inaccessible. Your regime’s illusion of security has already collapsed, silently, without alarm, without announcement.

"Tell your Prime Minister this: He should worry less about controlling the people and more about feeding them. The hunger rising beneath his feet grows louder each hour. Everything revealed so far is but the prologue. A faint whisper before the descent. The ground has already shifted beneath you. Sleep lightly, Dr. ..."

The post was signed, "HANDALA REDWANTED."

Last week, Handala published the personal details of individuals allegedly working in Israel’s defense industries and offered a large cash reward for information "that will directly lead to their capture."

The group posted their photos, names, professional positions, as well as phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses. Above each person’s details and picture, the text read: "WANTED! Reward: $10,000."