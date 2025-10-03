Israel's Health Ministry has published new details about the severe cyberattack on Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

Following the attack, which occurred during Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), the Ministry worked together with the hospital and the National Cyber Directorate, reporting that an email leak was identified which included medical information.

"Further to yesterday’s statement about a serious attempted cyberattack on Shamir (Assaf Harofeh) Hospital during Yom Kippur: As reported yesterday, the attack did not disrupt hospital services and there is access to all systems, but there was concern about a data leak," a Friday morning statement read.

"Initial checks indicate that emails sent to and from the hospital on Sept. 25 were leaked, including medical information contained in those messages. At this time there is no indication that information was leaked from the central medical information management system (the Kamilion) during the attack, and examinations on this matter will continue.

"The Ministry of Health and the National Cyber Directorate continue to support the hospital’s professional teams, in cooperation with the authorized bodies, to ensure continued operation in a safe manner."

In an earlier statement, the hacker group that attacked the hospital wrote: "If you make another mistake — you will be destroyed. Bye Bibi and Sara."

The group operates under the name "Qilin," is based in Eastern Europe, and has previously attacked hospitals in London.