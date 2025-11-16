US President Donald Trump escalated his feud with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Saturday, withdrawing his endorsement of her and unleashing a blistering social‑media attack against her.

Greene - once one of Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress - has publicly broken with the President on multiple fronts in recent months.

In August, Greene blasted Israel and claimed that the Jewish state is using US military aid “to pay for genocide” in the Gaza Strip. She had made a similar assertion in a post at the end of July.

Previously, the US House of Representatives voted to reject an amendment proposed by Greene which called for the slashing of half a billion dollars in aid to Israel.

In addition, Greene has praised Democrat Nancy Pelosi for an “incredible career,” and expressed frustration over the Republican-led House being out of session during a government shutdown.

Trump last week responded to Greene’s ongoing criticism and said she has “lost her way” following her remarks about his foreign policy priorities.

However, tensions seemed to have truly escalated after Greene pressed for fuller disclosure of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and criticized administration priorities.

Trump posted on Truth Social: “Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was.”

He added that he severed ties with Greene on Friday, withdrawing his endorsement and accusing her of abandoning him after he had convinced her not to run for the US Senate. Trump also labeled her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green” in a Saturday morning post.

Trump pushed back forcefully on the Epstein push, accusing Democrats of reviving what he called an “Epstein Hoax” and blaming them for whipping up the issue to distract from political setbacks.

Greene remained defiant. In a post on X she wrote: “I never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites would have caused this, but here we are.”

She added she forgave Trump and “will pray for him to return to his original MAGA promises.”

Greene also said she has received warnings about her safety after the feud intensified: she wrote that she was “now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world.”