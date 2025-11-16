Retired Supreme Court Justice Yosef Elron is emerging as the leading candidate to become Israel’s next State Comptroller, according to journalist Amit Segal.

Segal reported that the coalition sees Elron as a preferred choice, especially amid ongoing tensions surrounding judicial appointments and a lack of alignment with Supreme Court President Justice Yitzhak Amit.

Justice Elron made headlines in the past for challenging the traditional “seniority system” when he ran against Justice Amit for the role of Supreme Court President - an unprecedented move in Israel’s judicial history.

The rivalry between the two justices was well known. Addressing the matter in a public speech, President Amit remarked, “It’s no secret that there were disagreements between us, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”