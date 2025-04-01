State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman published today (Tuesday) findings that he presented to the IDF and the political echelon before October 7, 2023 on the IDF positions on Israel's northern border.

Soldiers who were stationed in the border area complained to the Comptroller that the guidelines for when they are permitted to open fire were not appropriate for the threats they faced. In addition, the Comptroller warned that reserve soldiers did not receive appropriate weapons.

Commanders testified that they were repeatedly forced to cancel patrols due to malfunctions in the patrol vehicles.

Englman said that "the Simchat Torah massacre of October 7 resulted from numerous and serious failures in protecting the country's borders. In a surprise inspection, which we conducted at eight outposts even before October 7, we exposed serious failures and gaps in the protection of the northern border. It was necessary that the report, which was submitted even before October 7 to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, and the then Chief of Staff, serve as a warning sign regarding the gaps and failures in protecting the country's borders."

"The report constitutes further evidence of the critical importance of state audit and the duty of those audited to cooperate with the audit, understand its value, and act to correct the deficiencies in advance. The delay in publishing the report resulted from a decision by a subcommittee of the State Comptroller's Office. This report does not constitute a substitute for the work of a State audit on the failures of October 7, and these are currently being reviewed with respect to all elements - the political, military, and civilian levels," he said.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in response: "The IDF sees the audit as important the, studied its findings, and responded to the aforementioned report in September 2023. The report's findings relate to the audit conducted before the war in July 2023 and do not reflect the current situation on the ground."

"Before the outbreak of the war, the IDF had a variety of operational plans tailored to the enemy's plans, trained and maintained a training regimen in the sector and rapid brigades that, if necessary, would provide a rapid operational response to the various scenarios," the IDF stated.