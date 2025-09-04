The State Comptroller demanded that officials at the National Security Ministry receive the preliminary findings of the National Security Council’s (NSC) investigation into the October 7 failures, but Council staff refused, fearing the information would be leaked, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

In internal conversations, NSC senior official Victor Weiss said that the public would be shocked if the investigation’s findings were published. He reportedly told colleagues that the only way the public would learn about it would be if it were passed to the Comptroller, as that would ensure a leak to the media.

The State Comptroller’s office responded: “Draft reports of the State Comptroller and audit materials submitted to the Comptroller are confidential by law. The Comptroller’s office strictly enforces this. If the report is accurate, it reflects a serious statement contrary to the law, which stipulates that every audited entity is obligated to provide documents ‘without delay.’”

On Wednesday, it was reported that Weiss, who serves as head of the NSC’s Climate Division, is one of three individuals responsible for the investigation and for delivering it to the heads of the NSC departments.

Although Weiss, as a senior NSC official and one of those responsible for the investigation, was a signatory to a “Classified Partner” document, he reportedly shared details with individuals without security clearance while traveling on a train.