State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman is expected to meet with senior political and military officials in the coming days, as part of the process of reviewing the core failures that led to the events of the October 7th massacre.

Among the senior officials summoned are: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, former Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. (res.) Herzi Halevi and Aviv Kochavi, former Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, acting Shin Bet head, as well as other senior officers.

The meetings will deal, among other things, with the conduct of the political-security cabinet, the defense of the Gaza Strip border, the functioning of intelligence, the economic fight against terrorism, and the course of the events of October 7. The questions sent to individuals are classified as "top secret."

The review began in January 2024 but was suspended in the IDF and Shin Bet for about 15 months, due to the opposition of the heads of the organizations at the time. With the entry into office of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, an agreed outline was formulated with the defense establishment, which received the validity of a High Court ruling in April 2025.

Englman clarified: "The 7.10 massacre is the most serious failure in the history of the State of Israel. All echelons - political, security and civilian - are subject to state scrutiny. Attacks by elements seeking to evade scrutiny will not deter us from carrying out the work of state scrutiny in the most professional manner."

According to Englman, "full availability, the provision of relevant documents and a matter-of-fact handling of the audit findings are required. Our commitment is solely to the citizens of Israel who deserve answers."

At the same time, a series of drafts on civil and security issues related to the Swords of Iron War were sent to the Prime Minister, including: the concept of the lack of national security, the defense of settlements in the south, treatment of casualties, international outreach, treatment of evacuees, management of the war budget, emergency preparedness in the energy and agricultural sectors, and the state's preparedness for cyber incidents. These reports will be published to the public after responses to the above have been completed and the auditees' comments have been examined.