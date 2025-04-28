The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, announced on Sunday night that the New York Police Department had opened an investigation into the clashes between anti-Israel and pro-Israel protesters last Thursday in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The incident ensued when anti-Israel protesters surrounded the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters during a visit by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Local Hassidim, as well as pro-Israel Jews, confronted the protesters.

According to a statement by the Mayor, initial reports indicate that one female protester was allegedly isolated from her group, harassed by pro-Israel counter-protesters, and suffered injuries.

The Mayor claimed that in another incident, a second woman was surrounded and subjected to threats by pro-Israel counter-protesters.

Adams noted that while one arrest was made and several summonses issued, law enforcement is actively working to identify additional individuals involved in the incidents. He urged anyone with information to contact the NYPD immediately. The Mayor also asked the women who were assaulted to come forward, since law enforcement had not been able to locate them so far. The Mayor later updated that law enforcement had located and spoken to one of the women.

"I commend the NYPD officers who handled this dangerous situation with professionalism and restraint. Let me be clear: None of this is acceptable; in fact, it is despicable. New York City will always be a place where people can peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence, trespassing, menacing, or threatening. Hate has no place in our city, and those responsible will be held accountable," the Mayor wrote in the statement.