Three IDF soldiers, including two residents of Judea and Samaria, fell in battle in Gaza, the IDF cleared for publication Monday evening.

Captain Ilay Gavriel Atedgi, aged 22, from Kiryat Motzkin, a Deputy Company Commander in the Shimshon Battalion, Kfir Brigade, Staff Sergeant Netanel Pessach, aged 21, from Elazar, a soldier in the Shimshon Battalion, Kfir Brigade, and Sergeant First Class (res.) Hillel Diener, aged 21, from Talmon, a soldier in the Shimshon Battalion, Kfir Brigade, all fell during combat in northern Gaza.

The Gush Etzion Regional Council stated, "Netanel, son of Elad and Revital from Elazar. He was 21 years old when he fell. We send our condolences to his parents, his seven brothers and sisters, and the community of Elazar."

Netanel Pessach's funeral will be held tomorrow at noon. "The public is asked to stand at the roadside with Israeli flags and honor him on his final journey," the council said. He is the seventh casualty since the start of the war from the town of Elazar.

The Binyamin Regional Council stated, "Hillel, 21, left behind his wife Zehava, parents Roni and Theresa, and five brothers and sisters. Professional teams from the Binyamin Council and the Talmon community are accompanying the family at this time."

Kiryat Motzkin Mayor Tziki Avisar stated, "The sky fell today on the members of the Atedgi family and on the entire city of Kiryat Motzkin. It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the fall of our dear resident, the late Illay Atedgi, 22, during operational activity in the Gaza Strip."