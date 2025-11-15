New Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) director David Zini has recommended that the political leadership authorize the use of electronic ankle monitors for violent activists in Judea and Samaria, according to a report on Ulpan Shishi.

This is Zini’s first major policy recommendation since he assumed the role last month.

In light of the rise in violent incidents involving Jews in Judea and Samaria, Zini suggested implementing electronic monitoring for violent activists who have been issued administrative restraining orders. The move is intended to address the enforcement difficulties faced by authorities and to provide a more effective solution.

Zini emphasized that applying this tool would require legislative changes, and the matter will be examined by legal officials in the near future.

Electronic monitoring is only applied in Israel in cases after an indictment is filed and where there is evidence to warrant its use. To apply it for suspects under administrative detention - who are detained without trial - would appear problematic.

In addition to electronic monitoring, the security establishment is also weighing increasing punishments for those found violating their administrative detention order.