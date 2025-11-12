In an official response submitted to Israel’s High Court of Justice, Shin Bet Director David Zini rejected the petitions against his appointment, claiming that the attacks on him stem from political motives. Zini stated that his appointment passed all required approvals and that he is professionally and morally qualified for the position.

In a document filed through his attorneys, Zini described the petitions as a “blatantly political attempt” to harm him by exploiting the judicial system. He noted that his appointment had undergone all the proper legal procedures - from review by the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments, chaired by former Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, to final approval by the Israeli government.

Zini emphasized that the Grunis Committee found no flaw in his integrity or public conduct. He dismissed the allegations raised against him as “gossip, false publications, and rumors”, adding that they have no factual basis.

“The discussion of rumors wastes time and the resources of the security establishment,” he wrote, “and constitutes an attempt to censor views and opinions in the name of democratic values.”

Zini also addressed past statements cited by the petitioners as evidence of his alleged unfitness for the role. One of them read: “I am not a Zionist, but a Jew - and only a Jew... The term ‘Jew’ connects me to all generations before and after me.”

He clarified that there is nothing improper in such words, explaining that they reflect a deep Jewish identity that does not contradict public service.

The response further asserted that claims regarding Zini’s conduct or actions lack any factual or legal foundation. He stressed that he never concealed information from the IDF Chief of Staff, never leaked classified material to the media, and never engaged in relationships that could create a conflict of interest.

In conclusion, Zini wrote that his 33 years of military service, which included senior command roles, leadership of the Commando Brigade, and extensive cooperation with security agencies, form the true basis for his appointment - not his personal beliefs or background, as alleged by the petitioners.