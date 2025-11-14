Russia has submitted a competing draft resolution on Gaza to the United Nations Security Council, directly challenging a US-backed proposal that endorses President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The move comes as Washington seeks Council approval for a two-year mandate establishing a transitional governance body and an international stabilization force.

The American draft, formally circulated last week to the 15 Council members, has reportedly garnered regional support. However, Moscow’s UN mission said in a note to Council members Thursday that its “counter-proposal is inspired by the US draft,” but aims to offer a “balanced, acceptable, and unified approach toward achieving a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

Russia’s version, seen by Reuters, requests that the UN Secretary-General identify options for a stabilization force in Gaza but omits any reference to the “Board of Peace,” the transitional administration proposed by the US

The US mission to the UN urged Council members to proceed with the American resolution, warning that delays could jeopardize the fragile ceasefire. “Attempts to sow discord now - when agreement on this resolution is under active negotiation - has grave, tangible, and entirely avoidable consequences for Palestinians in Gaza,” a spokesperson said. “The ceasefire is fragile and we urge the Council to unite and move forward to secure the peace that is desperately needed.”