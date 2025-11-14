תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה״ל ביהודה ושומרון דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, IDF forces continued operational activities to thwart terrorism across Judea and Samaria.

During the operations, the IDF eliminated terrorists, arrested suspects, conducted searches, and confiscated weapons.

Alongside the ongoing operational activity, the IDF concluded its "Lion's Roar" exercise, a large-scale drill in the area. During this exercise, the division was trained in dozens of different extreme scenarios, in cooperation with many IDF units and hundreds of reservists.

Forces from the Judea Brigade operated this week in multiple locations in the city of Hebron as part of preparations for the annual mass Shabbat celebrations at the Cave of the Patriarchs.

During the operation, dozens of wanted individuals were arrested for terrorism and weapons trafficking activities, and weapons were located and confiscated, including an M-16 rifle, magazines, and additional weapon parts.

In a Binyamin Brigade operation carried out Thursday night in the village of Silwad, five suspects were arrested for incitement to terrorism and support for the Hamas terror group during a procession held in the village about two weeks ago.

During operations by the Samaria, Menashe, and Ephraim Brigades, 21 wanted individuals were arrested, and two Carlo submachine guns and a hunting rifle were confiscated.

The forces of the Etzion Brigade arrested ten terrorists, including two who threw rocks at IDF forces and one additional terrorist who threw Molotov cocktails at Israeli civilians. In addition, forces from the Binyamin Brigade arrested two terrorists who were involved in the production and activation of explosive devices.

All the arrested suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to the Judea and Samaria District Police and the Shin Bet (ISA) security service for further handling.

credit: דובר צה"ל

