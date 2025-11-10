A military exercise commenced early Monday morning in the areas of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

The exercise, expected to continue over the next three days, is being conducted by the IDF Central Command, in cooperation with special units, the IAF, the Technological and Logistics Directorate, other IDF branches, and additional security organizations.

During the exercise, various scenarios will be simulated, including various escalation scenarios, utilizing a wide range of operational and intelligence capabilities.

Throughout the exercise, enemy simulations, drones, and various weapons will be used. Increased movement of security forces and aircraft will be felt in the area.

The drill is taking place as part of the Operations Directorate’s training schedule, aimed at training and implementing operational plans with a multi-arena perspective.

The IDF stressed that this exercise is not due to unique security concerns, but rather "was preplanned as part of the IDF’s annual training program for 2025."

"In the event of a security incident, security forces will update the public in real time," the statement added.