The US Army on Thursday conducted strikes against the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization in northwest Nigeria, on the orders of US President Donald Trump.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” he added. “The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing.”

Trump continued, “Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.”

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that the US has been conducting intelligence-gathering flights over large parts of Nigeria since late November.

The flights followed Trump's threats in November to militarily intervene in Nigeria over what he said was its failure to stop violence targeting Christian communities.