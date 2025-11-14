The beginning of Chapter 25 in the Torah portion of Chayei Sarah features several enigmatic and mysterious verses.

Torah speaks of Abraham taking another wife after Sarah's death...Keturah. What is the true identity of this woman? What is the meaning of the "gifts" that Abraham gave to his other children...and why did he send them off "to the land of the East?"

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman ponder some fascinating teachings that touch upon the esoteric branches of knowledge that developed into Eastern spirituality. Was this part of God's plan to make Abraham into "the father of a multitude of nations?" (Gen.17:5)

We apologize for the reduced broadcast quality of our podcast this week, due to circumstances beyond our control.