In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long wraps up his trip to Israel before heading back to Arkansas with the story of his trip to Amman, Jordan - but wait for the surprise ending!

Our hosts ponder the meaning of the sages' enigmatic expression, reflecting vast theological truths, that "G-d is the place of the world, but the world is not His place."

What does that mean? Rabbi Richman pulls it all together with an unexpected connection between a story told about the holy Baal Shem Tov, and the celebrated American philosopher and poet, Henry David Thoreau. Lots of surprises in this week's episode!