In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, our hosts discuss the forefather Abraham's amazing dedication to caring for strangers, a reflection of his dedication to all Hashem's creations...even praying for the wicked people of Sodom to be spared in the merit of a few righteous.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the concept of this powerful merit, the tradition of the 36 hidden righteous individuals who keep the world going....and they ponder the age-old question: When a person is attempting to draw closer to God, why is it that sometimes the tests get harder and harder?