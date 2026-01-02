What is the secret that the patriarch Yaakov knew about the "Shema Yisrael" ("Hear O Israel") prayer - the Torah's famous declaration of God's unique Oneness? And why do we close our eyes when we recite it?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share ideas that elevate our understanding of the "Shema" prayer from a recitation, to a kiss of the soul.

Our hosts also share some amazing insights to clarify the Torah's narrative that speaks of the embalmment of Yaakov and Yosef in ancient Egypt....and much more.