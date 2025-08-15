In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Rabbi Chaim Richman shares his experiences of prayer on the Temple Mount, and the odyssey of a prayer journey to the graves of the tzaddikim (the righteous) in Ukraine.

What is the concept of prayer at these places? What is the "pitchfork" of prayer, and why did Moshe's 515 prayers to enter the Land of Israel go unanswered?

Jim Long and Rabbi Richman discuss some powerful secrets of prayer, and reflect upon the Temple Mount revolution as the continuation of the blood, sweat and tears of Jewish history... and the unceasing voice of Mount Sinai.