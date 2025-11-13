The election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City has reportedly energized Democratic voters, motivating them to turn out in large numbers for the midterm elections scheduled for November of next year.

According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, Democratic voters are “much more enthusiastic” than Republican voters about participating in the upcoming midterms. The survey found that 44% of registered Democratic voters said they are “very enthusiastic” about voting in the November 3, 2026 elections, compared to just 26% of registered Republicans who said the same.

Furthermore, 79% of Democratic voters said they would “deeply regret not voting,” compared to 68% of Republican voters who expressed that sentiment.

Another question addressed the current approval rating of President Trump, which remains steady at 40%. Although there is still a year to go before the midterms, the poll suggests that the race will likely be very tight.

When asked which party’s candidate they would support, 41% of registered voters said they plan to vote for a Democratic candidate, while 40% said they would support a Republican candidate.

The top issue for voters is the cost of living, selected by 45% of respondents as their primary concern. Only 14% chose immigration to the United States as the most decisive issue, while 26% cited “democratic values and norms” as their main priority heading into the midterms.