A new poll aired on Wednesday on Channel 13 found that in its current form, the Religious Zionist party would not pass the electoral threshold. However, if the top spot in the party's list goes to retired Brigadier General Ofer Winter, and Minister Bezalel Smotrich would move to second place, the party would receive seven seats.

According to the findings, if the elections were held today, the Likud would win 26 seats, Naftali Bennett's party would receive 24, and both Otzma Yehudit and Shas would win 10 seats each.

Yisrael Beytenu would receive eight seats, Yashar and Yesh Atid eight each, United Torah Judaism seven, and United Arab List and Hadash-Ta'al would win five apiece.

Under the current circumstances, the Religious Zionists, Blue and White, Yoaz Hendel's Reservists, and Balad would be left out of the Knesset.

Winter’s addition changes not only the outcome for the Religious Zionist party but also reshapes the bloc map: the right-wing bloc, now tied with the anti-government bloc at 55 seats each (excluding Arab parties), gains two extra seats.