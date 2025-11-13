The Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terror organizations on Thursday afternoon announced that they will return the body of a deceased hostage at 8:00 PM.

The statement noted that the hostage’s body was located in the Morag area, north of Khan Yunis.

Currently, the bodies of four deceased hostages are being held by terrorist organizations in Gaza: Dror Or, Meni Godard, Ran Gvili, and Sudthisak Rinthalak.

On Wednesday,Kan 11 News quoted officials familiar with the matter as saying that Hamas holds full information on all four whose bodies remain in the Gaza Strip.

According to the sources, this information is not exclusive to bodies of hostages held by Hamas and also includes details regarding hostages held by the Islamic Jihad organization.

The officials stressed the need to intensify diplomatic and security pressure on Hamas to secure the return of all four deceased hostages, emphasizing that partial agreements or compromises are unacceptable. “They must all be brought back - down to the very last one.”