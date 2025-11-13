Iranian propaganda - targeting Israelis? The Iranian news agency Tasnim, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has released its first-ever Hebrew-language documentary, offering Iran’s perspective on the missile attacks against Israel during the 12-day war in June.

According to an official statement, the documentary - titled “Missiles Over Bazan” - represents a new direction in Iranian media coverage of Israel, marking the first time a film has been produced in Hebrew specifically for an Israeli audience.

The film focuses on the Iranian missile strike on the Haifa oil refineries , which the filmmakers claim was “an event that succeeded in changing the course of the war and shifting the balance of power in the region.”

Tasnim stated, “The purpose of producing the documentary is to speak directly to the Israeli public from a position of strength and reality, and to attempt to present a picture that has remained hidden for years from Hebrew-speaking viewers.”

The film, they added, “uses professional interviews, intelligence information, and visual reenactments to present the truth of the battlefield - countering the narratives shaped by Western and Israeli media.”