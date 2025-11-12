Likud MK Eliyahu Revivo responded today (Tuesday) to U.S. President Donald Trump’s public appeal to President Isaac Herzog to consider a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“With all President Trump’s love and concern for the prime minister, I think there is no place to demand a pardon. The prime minister will be acquitted in court - not brought down, not humiliated, not subjected to a kangaroo court. The trial is proceeding in court, gradually - even at a fast pace - the charges are being unraveled, the truth is coming out. This is the prime minister’s right, and it is his duty toward the majority who truly long for the truth to be revealed,” Revivo said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

Asked whether Netanyahu’s trial should continue, he replied, “Unequivocally. If it should not continue, then at the very least the prosecution should come forward, acknowledge its wrongdoing and ask to cancel the trial - that is the minimum required.”

Revivo also addressed remarks by the acting chief censor that were made during a Foreign Affairs and Security Committee session. “The person who took part in the discussion is the acting chief censor - he was also the acting chief censor at the time the terrible affair was exposed. My opinion was by no means calm; to put it mildly, I was shocked. I thought we had already seen and heard everything,” he said.

Arutz Sheva reported that the acting military censor said in the closed hearing he would have approved publication of the Sde Teiman video with the subtitles and even without them. Revivo responded, “We were shocked far beyond what you report and know. I prefer to remain ambiguous as long as I have not received the committee’s press office clearance. Once they allow me, I will express the source of the shock we experienced yesterday in the committee.”