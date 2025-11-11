Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Boaz Bismuth convened a closed session on Tuesday to discuss the leak of the Sde Teiman video.

Among those to participate in the meeting was the deputy and acting Chief Censor, Meir Malka.

Malka was asked if the footage in question, which alludes to the alleged abuse of an imprisoned terrorist by IDF soldiers, was cleared for publication by the IDF Censor. According to Malka, "We authorized the publication of the video without subtitles."

Later, he was asked if it would have been approved without subtitles, to which he answered in the affirmative.