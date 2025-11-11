צעקות על השר דיכטר בוועידה ריפליי הפקות

During Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter's speech at the 2025 International Gulf Conference on Regionalism, an unusual incident occurred this morning (Tuesday) when left-wing activists burst into the hall and shouted slogans denouncing the government.

The activists, who disrupted Dichter during his remarks, demanded the establishment of a state commission of inquiry to examine the failures of the October 7th massacre. The chants were accompanied by harsh criticism of the government's performance and care for the evacuees.

Security guards were called to the scene and restored order to the hall. Dichter completed his speech after the interruption.

"After two years of intense war, our task is to work for real food security and to move from rebuilding agriculture to its prosperity, which is already happening today in many places across the country, and we in the ministry encourage and support it as much as we can," Dichter said.