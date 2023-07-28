Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter (Likud) slammed the "bullies" who he said are endangering the country by dragging it into "extremist legislation, or by dragging it into an extremist and violent protest."

In a Facebook post, Dichter wrote, "I am not ignoring the great crisis we are going through. The fighting divides us, the disagreements create rifts. Each side blames the other side, just as it was back then, in the days prior to the destruction of the Second Temple."

He added, "It is completely clear that the 'bullies' are burning the granaries, and that we need to rein them in in any way we can - they are working and operating with their own rules and not for the good of the people and the country."

"Bullies do not have to possess the power of the masses, they use a lot of strength: physical strength, financial strength, economic strength, and business strength. Yes, they also operate manpower centers which bow to their authority, without really understanding it. This is our next challenge, and it starts today - a day after we marked Tisha B'av, more than other days."

"The rational people from both sides, who are the vast majority, are against the 'bullies' from both sides, who are the minority who wants things to explode. We will do this with a lot of consideration and humanity - especially with more reason than emotion - and together, we will be victorious."